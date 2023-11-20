PRESIDENT HICHILEMA HOLDS BILATERAL TALKS WITH GERMAN CHANCELOR

This evening we held bilateral talks with German Chancellor, His Excellency Mr. Olaf Scholz, on the margins of the 5th Conference on the G20 Compact with Africa.

Chancellor Scholz expressed readiness to participate in infrastructure projects, while we encouraged German businesses to invest in value addition in the agriculture sector.

We also explored ways to further deepen cooperation between our two countries that share strong historical bilateral relations.

We will continue our engagements at the Summit to build mutual partnerships for the benefit of the people of Zambia.

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia