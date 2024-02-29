PRESIDENT HICHILEMA HOSTS DELEGATION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AFDB

This afternoon, we were delighted and honored to host a delegation of the Board of Directors of the African Development Bank (AfDB) led by Mr Edmond Dejon Wega.

We are encouraged by the Bank’s recognition of some of our achievements and efforts since coming into office.

For us, the plight of every Zambian matters, and we will do everything possible to deliver for the people of this great nation who gave us the mandate to serve them.

Even in the face of various challenges, we remain focused on our 2024 agenda of economic expansion for jobs and business opportunities for all.

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia