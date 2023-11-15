PRESIDENT HICHILEMA IS DELIBERATELY SETTING UP THE COUNTRY FOR CONFLICT- SILAVWE

…says the blatant abuse of state institutions to silence perceived political opponents is saddening.

LUSAKA, NOVEMBER, 14, 2023 [SMART EAGLES]

GOLDEN Party of Zambia GPZ President Jackson Silavwe says it is disheartening that President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND are deliberately setting up the country for conflict.

In an interview Mr. Silavwe said the blatant abuse of State Institutions such as the police and parliament to silence perceived political opponents by the UPND Government will plunge the country into chaos.

Mr. Silavwe adds that President Hichilema and his Government should use state institutions for the benefit of Zambians instead of trying to narrow the democratic space and instilling fear in citizens with divergent views.

The GPZ leader said trying to kill the Patriotic Front using institutions such as the Registrar of Societies will undermine the peace that the country has enjoyed since independence.

” We have a Government that promised to abide by the rule of law but what they are doing is the exact opposite. State institutions should carry power on behalf of the people and not a abusing them. The fair application of the law by the police will make them legitimate in the eyes of the public, if the people can’t go to the police because they fear that they favor those with political power, where are they going to run to,” Mr. Silavwe said.

” The UPND Government is r@ping our democracy and must be called to order and we should not allow them to use State institutions to kill the Patriotic Front party. President Hichilema is setting up this country for conflict by curtailing freedoms of citizens and using colonial ways of dealing with political opponents, ” He adds.

And Mr. Silavwe said the UPND Government has taken the country backwards and are hiding under the guise of democracy when their actions are dictatorial.