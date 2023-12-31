President Hichilema is the problem, a present danger to Zambia- Ephraim Shakafuswa

ZAMBIA’S DILEMMA, THE URGENT NEED TO REMOVE HICHILEMA

By Ephraim Shakafuswa

..President Hakainde Hichilema is the problem, a present danger to Zambia…

Am going against advice from anonymous not to comment on political issues, but this has been pressing so dearly upon me and here are my 2 cents thoughts.

Zambia’s problems today are not a result of UPND as a party, nor is a merger between PF and Socialist Party a solution. Actually, the latter will cause more harm to our great nation.

Our problem as a nation is Hakainde Hichilema, and my prayer is that a splinter party from within UPND will emerge and take charge of Zambia.

The other option is a 3rd force.

Ask yourself this question; are things OK in Zambia? Now, read my post again.

My apologies to anonymous. I will make up with a movie date.