President Hichilema is the problem, a present danger to Zambia- Ephraim Shakafuswa

ZAMBIA’S DILEMMA, THE URGENT NEED TO REMOVE HICHILEMA
By Ephraim Shakafuswa
..President Hakainde Hichilema is the problem, a present danger to Zambia…
Am going against advice from anonymous not to comment on political issues, but this has been pressing so dearly upon me and here are my 2 cents thoughts.
Zambia’s problems today are not a result of UPND as a party, nor is a merger between PF and Socialist Party a solution. Actually, the latter will cause more harm to our great nation.
Our problem as a nation is Hakainde Hichilema, and my prayer is that a splinter party from within UPND will emerge and take charge of Zambia.
The other option is a 3rd force.
Ask yourself this question; are things OK in Zambia? Now, read my post again.
My apologies to anonymous. I will make up with a movie date.
Shakafuswa, we know you are a foreigner by origin, in fact you’re Zimbabwean. We don’t want imported problems in Zambia of which you are.
We are a democratic country and your call for the removal of a democratically elected president is treason in our country. You should be immediately arrested and face the consequences of your stupidity.
The current problems in Zambia are directly attributable to PF that left our country in huge debt. Why are you trying to distance yourself from the economic plunder by your political party. HH and UPND have done nothing but trying to correct your your foolish mistakes. You were buying wheelbarrows at USD1 million each, what do you think the effect on the economy would be??
Please Christopher Shakafuswa, leave our country now. You’re a confused foreigner don’t bring us problems. Idyot, mother fcker.
Chilyata, insulting is not the way to defend the UPND. Ephraim Shakafuswa has merely asserted that HH is the problem. Merely making a statement like that does not necessarily make it true because he has not explained how HH is the problem. It’s statement coming from a lazy mind.
You are very stupid boy