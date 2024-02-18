PRESIDENT HICHILEMA, KAGAME CONFER

ADDIS ABABA- President Hakainde Hichilema and his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame have held talks in Addis Ababa this evening.

President Hichilema and President Kagame discussed issues that are mutually beneficial to both countries, people and the African Continent.

Rwanda-Zambia cooperation dates back to several decades. In recent times during President Paul Kagame’s State Visit to Zambia in 2022, Seven MOU’s were signed, illustrating the sutrong bilateral framework of cooperation between Zambia and Rwanda.

