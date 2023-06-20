PRESIDENT HICHILEMA LEAVES FOR RWANDA

LUSAKA- President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has left for the Republic of Rwanda at the invitation of His Excellency Mr. Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda.

The visit to Rwanda comes in response to an invitation from President Kagame, and aims to reinforce bilateral relations between Zambia and Rwanda, while fostering partnerships for development and cooperation. It serves as a reciprocal gesture following President Kagame’s State Visit to Zambia in April 2022, highlighting the enduring strategic partnership anchored on shared values and mutual respect.

Among the engagements lined up is the President’s participation in the inclusive FinTech Forum, whilst in Kigali, where President Hichilema and President Kagame will deliver keynote speeches.

The forum will provide a platform to promote an “all Africa” approach, centering on the creation of harmonized and unified policies, by building bridges, encouraging the movement of skills and services across borders, and facilitating the seamless integration of African economies.

President Hichilema in his capacity as the new Chairman of COMESA, will discuss priorities and initiatives he wishes to advance within the organisation.

Zambia-Rwanda cooperation dates back to several decades. In recent times during President Paul Kagame’s State Visit to Zambia in 2022, Seven MOU’s were signed.

The signing of these agreements illustrate the strong bilateral framework of cooperation between Rwanda and Zambia.

