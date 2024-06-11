PRESIDENT HICHILEMA MOURNS THE PASSING OF MALAWI’S VICE PRESIDENT AND OTHER SENIOR OFFICIALS IN PLANE CRASH

He writes….

On behalf of the Government and People of Zambia, we convey our deepest condolences to President Lazarus Chakwera and the people of Malawi, following the death of Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima and other senior officials in the tragic plane crash. Zambia joins you in mourning this devastating loss.

As a country, we have since dispatched some of our officers and air transport to help with the situation on the ground. We are one people.

May God give strength, unity and love to our brothers and sisters in Malawi.

Yehovah ankale namwe.

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia.