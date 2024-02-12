PRESIDENT HICHILEMA MUST FIRE CORNELIUS MWEETWA- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

PRESIDENT HICHILEMA MUST FIRE CORNELIUS MWEETWA

UPND IS EVIL

We are shocked at the media statement issued by Chief Government Spokesperson and Minister of Information and Media, Cornelius Mweetwa.

Mweetwa has disclosed that the UPND deployed Hon. Chishimba Kambwili into the 2021 elections to undermine the Patriotic Front and Edgar Lungu’s re-election campaign.

Of worry is the serious revelation by Mweetwa that the UPND approved the strategy of Kambwili using tribal remarks against the Tonga people.

This is evil and demonstrates the extent to which the UPND was willing to go to win national elections, including dividing this country or plunging this country into ethnic conflict.

Sadly, the UPND has relentlessly pursued Hon. Chishimba Kambwili, despite him being their alleged deployee, by prosecuting him, jailing him and even appealing against the decision of the Kasama Court to punish him with five months imprisonment. As if this is not enough, they have even appealed against the sentence,which they deem was a light sentence.

This behaviour by Mweetwa Sadly reflects the perspective of President Hakainde Hichilema. His entire talk about peace and unity and bringing about a One-Zambia One-Nation, is increasingly deemed as bogus.

Recently, Minister of Education, Douglas Siakalima issued tribal and demeaning statements against the people of Luapula.

President Hichilema took no action and did not issue a public reprimand against Siakalima.

The civil service has suffered a tribal and ethnic purge where upto 400 public officers are parked at Public Service Management Division and Cabinet Office on mere account of what is now established as ethnic basis on the pretext and false allegation that they were members of the Patriotic Front.

Therefore the statement by Cornelius Mweetwa demonstrates how dangerous the UPND, as a ruling party, are to the national-building and national unity of Zambia.

We expect that instead of dismissing an official like Cornelias Mweetwa for this dangerous talk, he probably is receiving official praises from President Hakainde Hichilema.

Zambians must remember that our founding father Dr. Kenneth Kaunda warned us about the divisive traits he saw in President Hakainde Hichilema which are becoming manifest in his appointments, dismissals, actions and tribal talk.

Zambia needs a President who will unite this country, who will heal the festering wounds of ethnic divisions and who will build bridges to maintain our cherished peace, security and unity.

In this regard, President Hichilema has no choice but to dismiss Mweetwa or it will be concluded that he is an accomplice to this dangerous talk.

Issued by;

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Chairperson of Information and Publicity

Member of the Central Committee

PATRIOTIC FRONT