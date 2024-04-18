PRESIDENT HICHILEMA MUST RESPECT THE LITUNGA’S DECISION TO INVITE MWINE LUBEMBA AS GUEST OF HONOUR, SAYS SILAVWE

“I wish to urge President Hichilema and the Government to respect the Litunga on the decision to invite the Chitimukulu as Guest of Honour at this years Kuomboka Ceremony.

What the Litunga and Mwinelubemba have started is wonderful for National building which goes far beyond any political grandstanding. Our people, our Nation need such apolitical interactions.

Instead of pulling in different directions, as their subjects let us support them to achieve this reality even when the glory overshadows us, politicians.”

Silavwe Jackson

President

GPZ