PRESIDENT HICHILEMA OFFICIATES AT THE LOBITO CORRIDOR PRIVATE SECTOR INVESTMENT FORUM

President Hakainde Hichilema writes…

Today, we officiated at the Lobito Corridor Private Sector Investment Forum in Chongwe District.

We express our gratitude to delegates from Angola, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Zambia, along with partners from the United States, the EU, and other collaborators for attending the Forum.

The Lobito Corridor Railway Line project is a transformative infrastructure development that will connect Zambia to the Atlantic and Indian Oceans through Angola and Tanzania.

This project is a significant opportunity for modernization, fostering trade, and attracting investments in various sectors like transport logistics, agriculture, manufacturing, renewable energy, and tourism.

The corridor will support a collaborative project in electric battery trade involving Zambia, DRC, and the USA.

Special thanks to the United States, EU, Africa Finance Corporation, and African Development Bank for their contributions to the corridor’s development.

Fellow Zambians, now we are addressing you.

This investment will generate jobs and opportunities that you our fellow citizens must exploit. Please utilise these chances.

Hakainde Hichilema,

President of the Republic of Zambia.