PRESIDENT HICHILEMA PAYS GLOWING TRIBUTE TO LATE FORMER PRESIDENT OF NAMIBIA, H.E DR.HAGE GEINGOB

24th February, 2024

NAMIBIA – President Hakainde Hichilema has paid glowing tribute to the late former President of Namibia, His Excellency Dr. Hage Gottfried Geingob.

President Hichilema who is currently attending the State Funeral of Dr.Hage Geingob in Namibia said the former Namibian President was relentless in contributing to the liberation struggle in Namibia and Southern Africa.

President Hichilema said the late Dr. Hage Geingob dedicated his life in fostering peace, stability and democracy in that country, SADC and the African Continent.

President Hichilema who is Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation acknowledged President Geingob’s remarkable leadership and his true statesmanship.

The Head of State said President Geingob played a pivotal role in the establishment of the UN Institute for Namibia which was located at the University of Zambia in Lusaka.

“The establishment of the UN Institute was a great contribution to building the skills base of Namibia and Zambia long before Namibia’s independence,” President Hichilema said.

President Hichilema also commended President Geingob’s relentless contributions to humanity on the African Continent.

Meanwhile, President Hichilema disclosed that he is a beneficiary of President Geingob’s induction programme into the Presidency.

“When I took office, President Geingob was available to show me certain things that you cannot learn from a classroom but through experience like he had,” President Hichilema said.

President Hichilema described Dr. Geingob, the immediate past Chair of the SADC Organ for Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, as a pillar of peace and security.

Th President said Dr.Geingob exhibited direct character and said things that needed to be said in close door meetings which certain Presidents would not say.

“We knew that if there was a tough issue that was delicate, we would whisper to him to be the one to raise it on our behalf.”

And President Hichilema revealed that following Dr.Geingob’s 17 years stay in Zambia, Zambians have decided to retain his name in the country by renaming Kasama Road in Lusaka as Dr.Geingob Road.

The Head of State further revealed that former President Dr.Sam Nujoma’s name will also be retained in Zambia by renaming Sadzu Road in Lusaka to Dr.Sam Nujoma Road.

President Hichilema offered Zambia’s solidarity and prayer to the people of Namibia and the first family on the loss of President Geingob.