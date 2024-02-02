PRESIDENT HICHILEMA PRAISED FOR MEETING FORMER VICE PRESIDENTS

BuyZed Founder, Evans Ng’oma, has praised President Hakainde Hichilema for engaging and interacting with former Vice Presidents.

Mr Ng’oma says the gesture demonstrated by the Head of State is a sign of true leadership.

He told ZANIS in an interview engaging past leaders is crucial in fostering real development and national building.

Mr Ng’oma stated that President Hichilema has shown true leadership by meeting former Vice Presidents who served in different government administrations.

“I was so pleased listening on TV that President Hichilema met former Vice Presidents at State house,” he said.

He said the knowledge and experience gained by the former Vice Presidents while serving the country is cardinal and beneficial to the development of the country.

Mr Ng’oma encouraged President Hichilema to continue interacting with various leaders as he strives to develop the country.

He indicated that President Hichilema has shown that he cannot single-handedly address all the challenges facing the country, hence engaging other past leaders.

Mr Ng’oma advised that the former Vice Presidents are a reservoir of information who should be engaged time and again.

He also paid glowing tribute to the former Vice Presidents for accepting to meet the Head of State when called upon.

President Hichilema yesterday met former Vice Presidents who included Brigadier General Godfrey Miyanda, Dr Nervous Mumba and Enoch Kavindele.

The President later in the day visited former Vice President Dr Guy Scott at his residence in Lusaka.