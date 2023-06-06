President Hichilema Promotes Brigadier General Humphrey Nyone With The Title Of Lieutenant General

PRESIDENT HICHILEMA PROMOTES BRIGADIER GENERAL HUMPHREY NYONE

President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has promoted and conferred Brigadier General HUMPHREY NYONE with the title of Lieutenant General.

Lieutenant General NYONE will now proceed to lead the UN Peacekeeping force in the Central Africa Republic.

President HICHILEMA congratulated Lieutenant General NYONE for the promotion and has since advised him to represent the country, Africa and globe well as he leads the UN missions to Central Africa Republic -CAR.