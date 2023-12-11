President Hichilema Provides Additional K10,000 To Bereaved Families Of The Senseli Open Pit Mine Accident In Chingola

PRESIDENT HICHILEMA PROVIDES ADDITIONAL K10,000 TO BEREAVED FAMILIES

December 11th, 2023

CHINGOLA – President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has provided an additional K10,000 to each

bereaved family of the Senseli Open Pit Mine accident in Chingola district, Copperbelt Province.

This has been revealed by Chingola Member of Parliament Chipoka Mulenga in Chingola district where the burial service for the victims of the Mining Disaster at Senseli Mine is currently taking place.

Mr. Mulenga says government will continue to provide support to the bereaved families even after burial.

“Instructions have come from the Head of State that even after we bury our brothers, we have to make sure that we take care of these families in a one off contributional support that we can,” Mr. Mulenga says.

Mr. Mulenga says in African culture, a funeral does not only end when someone is put to rest hence the President releasing a sum of K10,000 for each family in addition to the money earlier provided.

He says the money will be given to the families besides other commodities like mealie meal, cooking oil and other foodstuffs.

President Hichilema is currently in Chingola district on the Copperbelt to attend the burial service for the victims of the Mining Disaster at Senseli Mine.

Credit :THE FALCON