PRESIDENT HICHILEMA ‘S CRISIS MANAGEMENT SKILLS APPRECIATED

April 25, 2023

LUSAKA – UPND Lusaka Province Youth Chairperson Anderson Banda has commended President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA for providing sound leadership in dealing with the recent artificial mealie meal shortages that had rocked some parts of the country.



Speaking this morning when he visited the Food Reserve Agency -FRA Headquarters to appreciate the work of government and the agency, Mr. Banda said he would be doing a disservice to himself and his team if he does not acknowledge the good work of the Government and FRA.



“I will be doing myself and my team a disservice if I do not openly commend the efforts of President Hichilema and his government in addressing the artificial mealie meal shortages. The measures put in place such as activation of an emergency response to address the mealie meal shortage and the issuance of a Statutory Instrument -SI- that saw the suspension of taxes and other fees for maize imports to allow the private sector bring in maize into the country deserve commendation”, he said.



“Leadership is measured in times of crisis. We had a crisis of loadshedding, floods and artificial mealie shortages. President Hichilema and his administration rose to the occasion and effectively delt with these issues”.



And FRA Acting Marketing Manager Humphrey Musonda assured citizens that the agency will move into the field to buy the maize from farmers in order to build its stocks when the market season opens Agency Public Relations Coordinator John Chipandwe said citizens are free to visit and give the institution feed back as partners in the development of the country.

