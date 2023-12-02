President Hichilema Saddened By The Kasenseli Mine Tragic Accident

PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA SADDENED BY THE KASENSELI MINE TRAGIC ACCIDENT

We are saddened to hear about the tragic accident at a makeshift mine site in Chingola that has claimed many lives. Our prayers are with the families and loved ones of those who died in the accident.

We express gratitude to the rescuers and volunteers working tirelessly to reach those still trapped.

This incident reinforces our government’s commitment to implementing strict mining safety policies to ensure the well-being of citizens.

Hakainde Hichilema,

President of the Republic of Zambia