President Hichilema Should Protect His Presidency Legacy By Fairly Fighting Corruption

PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA SHOULD PROTECT HIS PRESIDENCY LEGACY BY FAIRLY FIGHTING CORRUPTION

By Francis Chipili, Business and Political Analyst

President Hakainde Hichilema ran for the Presidential office on a platform of radical national change and or transformation.

So far, as far as the people’s collective midterm evaluation of President Hakainde Hichilema and his UPND administration performance is concerned, the results of the people’s score card is way below par.

We encourage President Hakainde Hichilema to resist the temptations to talk more to justify his performance and focus on actual tangible and physical projects and services delivery.

THE SELECTIVE FIGHT AGAINST CORRUPTION

President Hakainde Hichilema’s fight against corruption has failed to yield results because most of his government and party officials are glossly engaged in economic financial activities that compromises their ethical morals, integrity and the principle of conflict of interest.

The recent second exposure of one of President Hakainde Hichilema’s Cabinet Ministers allegedly taking a bribe and or payments due to his position, requires immediate action by the President.

The silence and or lack of action by President Hakainde Hichilema is a serious insult on the collective national and citizen’s intellectual intelligence.

President Hakainde Hichilema is on record of having defended the previous acts of his Foreign Minister which were not generally accepted by the people of Zambia as that exposure was of

” collecting calenders in a parking lot” was not viewed as official and or beneficial business activity that was going to improve the poor people’s social economic hardships.

President Hakainde Hichilema has no space and or option now except to fire and or terminate the ministerial appointment of his Foreign Minister with immediate effect