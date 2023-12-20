President Hichilema to hold Press Conference Tomorrow

President Hichilema to hold Press Conference

With the country experiencing the highest cost of living, a volatile exchange rate market, economy has literally collapsed, high political tensions, corruption scandals, no economic recovery in sight.

I hope the Press Conference will provide answers and not rhetoric and banding around the blame game.

President Hakainde Hichilema is tomorrow scheduled to hold a press conference at 10hrs.

Tonight, the IMF will hold a briefing to update on the IMF deal and Zambia’s debt restructuring.