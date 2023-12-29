President Hichilema to officiate at the 32nd Anniversary of Zambia as a Christian Nation

12.2023

PRESS RELEASE

President Hakainde Hichilema to officiate at the 32nd Anniversary of Zambia as a Christian Nation

President Hakainde Hichilema is Tommorow expected to officiate at the commemoration of Zambia as a Christian nation at Mulungushi Conference Hall at 10hrs.

The programme will be attended by the church , dignitaries, CSOs, NGOs, Unions, students, government officials and Zambians at large.

The late President Fredrick Jacob Titus Chiluba declared Zambia as a Christian nation on 29th December 1991.

This day demands a commitment from all of us to embrace and love one another beyond tribal lines.

As Zambians this day calls for us to accept each and celebrate our diversity while rejecting whatever seeks to divide great nation.

As we celebrate our identity as a Christian nation, let us all follow the teachings of Christ and sow seeds of love and kindness in our Neighbourhood, so that our children grow in an environment were love and unity leads.

Let us all join President Hakainde Hichilema Tommorow 10;00hrs at Mulungushi Conference Center as he commemorates this wonderful day.

UPND MEDIA TEAM