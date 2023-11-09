PRESIDENT HICHILEMA TO UNDERTAKE VISIT TO THE KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation wishes to inform the nation that Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia will travel to Saudi Arabia from 9th to 11th November, 2023 to attend the 1st Saudi-Africa Summit at the invitation of His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

The inaugural summit has been convened under the theme: “A Promising Partnership” and will seek to strengthen further the relations between Africa and Saudi Arabia. Discussions at the summit will revolve around critical topics such as trade and investment, food security, energy, global peace and security, migration, United Nations reform, financing capital, and climate change, among others. President Hichilema is scheduled to address the summit on key thematic areas. The summit will be preceded by a meeting of Foreign Ministers.

Additionally, on the margins of the summit, President Hichilema is expected to hold bilateral talks with His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to enhance cooperation and strengthen ties between the two countries.

Saudi Arabia remains a strategic bilateral partner for Zambia and this summit provides a pivotal platform for reinforcing existing relations. Zambia is keen to increase inward investment in various sectors and stands ready to diversify its trade relations by exploring markets for its goods. Therefore, the President’s high-level engagements in Saudi Arabia are set to catalyse practical measures and a revitalised commitment to bolster economic cooperation. These efforts will, in turn, pave the way for the implementation of collaborative projects in strategic domains, promising tangible benefits for the people of Zambia.

President Hichilema is expected to return to Zambia immediately after his engagements.

Hon. Stanley K. Kakubo, M.P

MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION

LUSAKA

8th November 2023