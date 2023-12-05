President Hichilema to Visit Seseli Mine

President Hakainde Hichilema is scheduled to visit Seseli Mine in Chingola on the Copperbelt, where a number of illegal miners find themselves trapped in a flooded open-pit mine. The announcement was made by Copper Minister Elisha Matambo during a press briefing in Chingola, reflecting the government’s commitment to addressing the critical situation.

Minister Matambo expressed confidence in the measures and interventions implemented by the government, ensuring that the ongoing rescue mission will reach the trapped miners. The President’s visit underscores the gravity of the situation and the government’s hands-on approach in coordinating the rescue efforts.

Mines Minister Paul Kabuswe provided further assurance, stating that safety precautions are rigorously being followed to maximize the chances of a successful rescue operation. He emphasized that the government has engaged with families affected by the incident, with twenty-seven families having come forward to claim missing relatives.

“So far, the government has met the affected family members, providing support and information on the ongoing rescue efforts,” noted Minister Kabuswe.

To enhance the manpower involved in the rescue operation, the government has enlisted the support of approximately 400 casual workers. Copperbelt Deputy Permanent Secretary Daniel Kamenga confirmed this development during a donation event where the Chinese Community, led by New Future Investment, contributed food supplies to the rescue team.

“Government is doing everything possible to ensure that the rescue operation is concluded as soon as possible,” assured Mr. Kamenga. The additional workforce reflects the collective efforts to intensify the ongoing rescue mission.

Sandy Shi, Director of New Future Investment, conveyed the concern of the Chinese Community in Chingola, emphasizing their commitment to supporting the government in alleviating the burden posed by the tragic incident. The collaborative efforts between the government and various stakeholders, including the Chinese Community, highlight the unity of purpose in the face of adversity.