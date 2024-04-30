PRESIDENT HICHILEMA URGED TO SET UP A COMMISSION OF INQUIRY INTO MUKULA TRADE IN LAST 10 YEARS

By Leah Ngoma

The Southern Africa Network Against Corruption-SANAC- is calling on president Hakainde Hichilema to set up a Commission of Inquiry into the Mukula trade in the last 10 years.

Reacting to the arrest of Ackson Tembo, proprietor of Ack Logistics Ltd, the company that was the main trader and exporter of Mukula timber in Zambia in the past decade, Network Executive Director Gregory Chifire feels the Mukula trade was embroiled in wanton corruption and illegalities that cannot just be wished away.

Mr Chifire says the public have the right to know how this trade was being undertaken especially by those who were tasked with the responsibility of managing the country’s resources.

He believes that for as long as a Commission of Inquiry is not instituted, Zambians will not know who the real beneficiaries of the Mukula trade were.

Police in Lusaka recently arrested Ackson Tembo, proprietor of Ack Logistics ltd for offenses allegedly linked to Mukula trade.

PHOENIX NEWS