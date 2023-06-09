PRESIDENT HICHILEMA URGED TO USE HIS COPORATE EXPERIENCE TO HARNESS INTERCONTINENTAL TRADE- Samuel Banda

PRESIDENT HICHILEMA URGED TO USE HIS COPORATE EXPERIENCE TO HARNESS INTERCONTINENTAL TRADE

Lusaka… Friday June 9, 2023

Advocates for National Democracy and Development (ANDD) says they are expectant of a lot of positives from Republican President, Mr Hakainde Hichilema’s following Zambians assumption of the Chairmanship of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa, (COMESA).

ANDD Executive Director, Mr Samuel says he has a lot of confidence and expectations that President Hichilema will deliver to stakeholders expectations with his proficient business skills and vast experience in the coporate world to promote trade within the region.

He has further observed that this is a huge opportunity for Zambia to promote continental trade by removing barriers to trade that have been inhibiting small business enterprises.

And Mr Banda has called on President Hichilema to create an enabling policy environment that will facilitate for business growth and value addition in areas of agriculture, mining and industries.

He says what is also critical is to have a good tax regime in key productive areas in order to promote diversification and empowerment of both small and big organizations.

“These steps are critical in the promotion of both domestic and continental food security. President Hichilema should therefore ensure he makes use of his vast coporate and business experience to promote intercontinental and domestic trade” Mr Banda has observed.

Mr Banda has further observed that creating a conducive mining environment both home and on the continent is key because Africa is blessed with vast mining resources such as Copper , gold, among other minerals which if managed efficiently and transparently, can add value and reduce dependence on donor aid and support, thereby empowering African states.

“The World is looking to Africa for the production of electric cars because the continent is endowed with minerals resources, which requires a good policy framework to tap maximum benefits from” he said