PRESIDENT HICHILEMA WILL ATTEND KUOMBOKA BECAUSE HE IS A CITIZEN OF ZAMBIA

PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA WILL ATTEND KUOMBOKA BECAUSE HE IS A CITIZEN OF ZAMBIA.

April 17th, 2024

The Litunga of the Barotseland has invited the Chitimukulu of the Bemba Royal Establishment as Guest of Honour at the 2024 Kuomboka Traditional ceremony of the lozi people of western province in a reciprocal gesture.

This follows the Litunga’s gracing of the 2023 Kusefya Pa Ngw’ena traditional Ceremony of the Bemba Speaking People.

This is in line with a recent government position and call on traditional leaders to hold traditional ceremonies devoid of political undertones but as platforms of cultural and traditional promotions and development.

We therefore find it strange that politicians are making a mileage out of President Hakainde Hichilema announced intentions to attend the Kuomboka Traditional ceremony this weekend.

What is wrong with President Hichilema attending the ceremony in his capacity as a citizen of this country and a subject of both chiefs to attend the ceremony in his capacity as a citizen? Why do we want to politicize even social events?

We wish to advise the opposition not to taint traditional ceremonies with their smear campaigns but allow the traditional authorities manage them without undue political pressure.

Zambia is built on a strong traditional and cultural foundation which has kept us together and fostered our national peace and unity in diversity.

The UPND respects and cherishes the role the traditional leadership have played and continue to play in fostering that national unity and we urge them to continue providing direction to all including the political sphere.

We therefore wish to state here in no uncertain terms that President Hakainde Hichilema reserves the right to visit any part of this country and participate in any activities both of political and traditional nature provided they foster national unity and economic development.

His intended visit to the Barotseland and subsequently the Kuomboka Traditional ceremony comes at the backdrop of him being a citizen of this country and a subject of traditional values and norms.

Let us not politicize the ceremony but allow everyone to participate without undue pressure.

Issued by:

Cheelo Katambo

Deputy Media Director – UPND