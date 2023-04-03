PRESIDENT HICHILEMA WILL SOON START TO RUN FROM HIS OWN SHADOW- NAKACINDA

By Smart Eagles 🦅

Patriotic Front PF Member of Central Committee in charge of Information, Raphael Nakacinda has insteaded that President Hakainde Hichilema must drop his obsession for former President Edgar Lungu.

Speaking in an interview with the media today, Hon Nakacinda reiterated that Mr Hichilema should desist from focusing his energy on his predecessor.

He challenged the head of state to instead focus on improving the living standards of the Zambian people that he is mandated to lead presently.

Hon Nakacinda said that the country is currently experiencing abject economic hardships that have now made it difficult for Zambians to even afford three meals a day.

“ Mr Hakainde should focus on reducing the prices of mealie meal that have now gone to a record high k500 essentially becoming a commodity that is almost impossible to have in a home as it has also become scarce on the market” Hon Nakacinda said.

He further predicted that very soon Mr Hichilema will start to run away from his own shadow think it is former president LUNGU chasing after him.

Hon Nakacinda said that former President Lungu is a free citizen that should be allowed to live his life and enjoy rights and privileges like every Zambian would.