President Hichilema’s Consent To Upnd’s White Collar Plunder Of State Coffers- Jackson Silavwe

PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S CONSENT TO UPND’S WHITE COLLAR PLUNDER OF STATE COFFERS

28/11/2023

The huge number of senior upnd officials and friends of President Hakainde Hichilema’s who have sued and compensated by the state is totally appalling.

The Irony of these cases is that they are settled and compensated out of court by the attorney general (AG) and an individual is paid huge sums of money by the state.

The latest being the minister of transport and logistics, Hon Tayali who has collected his “cool K450,000” from the same state he is employed as minister.

After all, President Hichilema and UPND suffered to liberate Zambian’s, so they must now benefit right?

Already President Hichilema’s co accused lieutenants in the treason case have already collected a “small amount of K6.4m” each as Mr Kabesha puts it.

The objective of traditional and white collar plunder is the same, to make individuals or a group wielding state power to maximally benefit from public money or coffers.

In fact, those being paid by the state and their supporters feel justified to do so even when life saving institutions like the cancer disease hospital don’t have equipment or medicines.

A state where senior officials place individual grievances before the public’s has already failed and must not be allowed to be in power but of course Zambian’s tolerate a lot.

Silavwe Jackson

President

GPZ.