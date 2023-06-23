PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S FOREIGN TRIPS BEARING FRUIT- Spuki Mulemwa

PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S FOREIGN TRIPS BEARING FRUIT

23/6/23

President Hakainde Hichilema’s foreign trips, including his recent trip to France, where is attending a Global Financing Pact Summit, are bearing fruit given the country’s recently clinched debt restructuring deal with official creditors.

It’s unfortunate that some section of society have dubbed the Head of State as a ‘global -trotter’ when in fact he’s on a tour of duty to woo foreign investors, market the country as a preferred investment destination, and tap into various financing windows abroad as evidenced by the recent debt restructuring agreement.

The Head of State has embarked on a mission to strengthen existing bilateral ties, and explore new partnerships in an effort to help turn around the country’s economic fortunes.

The Republican President is alive to economic diplomacy as the best means to engage the international community in an effort to mobilize resources in order to improve citizens’ welfare.

In view of the foregoing, we urge Zambians to rally behind the Republican President, as he has demonstrated commitment and ability to navigate the country out of the economic doldrums and raise the country’s profile on the global stage.

Statement issued by:

Social Justice and Human Rights Defender.

Spuki Mulemwa.