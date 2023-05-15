President Hichilema’s Intended Visit To China Will Be Solution To Zambia’s Debt Restructuring Program- Yusuf Dodia

PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S INTENDED VISIT TO CHINA WILL BE SOLUTION TO ZAMBIA’S DEBT RESTRUCTURING PROGRAM

The Private Sector Development Association –PSDA- says President Hakainde Hichilema’s intended visit to China will be the solution to Zambia’s long debt restructuring program.

Commenting on President Hichilema’s interest to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping either before or after the debt restructuring, PSDA Chairperson Yusuf Dodia says a visit by the head of state to China, Zambia’s largest creditor is necessary and effort must be made to ensure the visit is done soon.

Zambia requires effort from the head of state to deal the country’s largest creditor.

Mr. Dodia tells Phoenix News that Zambia needs to begin to pay close attention to its relationship as well improve development cooperation with China and avoid shunning that country, as this is where the immediate resolution of Zambia’s debt crisis lies.

He has advised President Hichilema to consider engaging China soon to avoid worsening the debt crisis further.

PHOENIX NEWS