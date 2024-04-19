President Hichilema´s toilets disturb Brian Mundubile

…´it’s a rip-off can’t cost K350,000 each´

Hon. Brian Mundubile is perplexed at President Hakainde Hichilema´s decision to endorse makeshift toilets built at an alleged exorbitant cost of K350, 000 each.

The lawmaker believes the cost is ´exaggerated´ , a probe must be instituted to establish that, the small toilets that have raised a media stench in country cost much less than the stated alleged amount.

Hon. Mundubile has challenged President Hichilema and his team to justify how an estimated 2×4 toilet could possibly cost more money than a modest two bedroomed house with a toilet and bathroom included.

“Anyone who has built a modest two or three bedroomed house will confirm to you that the cost is about K300,000 total to complete the house with everything in it,” hon. Mundubile said.

He asked, “how then can a small toilet with cheap doors and roofing sheets cost more than a two to three bedroomed house? Something is terribly wrong here and it’s sad President Hichilema has allowed himself to be caught into this brewing toilet scandal.”

Hon. Mundubile reminded Mr Hichilema that while in opposition, he was the biggest critic on cost of construction of roads, airports, and bridges under President Edgar Lungu which he said were ´overpriced´ and sub-standard in quality.

“He (President Hichilema) always spoke against our construction projects calling them overpriced and not durable and not built on time now look at his toilets, this is shameful, and it reflects badly on the President,” Mundubile said.

Hon. Cornelius Mweetwa, the government spokesman recently threatened the privately owned KBNTV for discussing the questionable standards of the toilets and the rationale behind taking the President to launch them when that could have been done by a councillor.

Hon. Mundubile warned President Hichilema that when he is no longer in office, ´uncomfortable questions´ will be asked on how he endorsed certain projects such as the toilets and disposal of state assets such as mines.

The 1,400 toilets, multiply by K350,000 each, have raised an ´engineering smell´ in the Zambian media and political arena prompting critics to suggest that there was corruption in the tendering process.

Hon. Mundubile said, “how else can you explain the amount for a one room toilet, maybe hon. Mweetwa has an answer to this question since he has answers to everything.”

President Hichilema wants to use the toilets as a tool to fight cholera that has killed hundreds of Zambians recently.