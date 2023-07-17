PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S TRIP TO CHINA CRITICAL- SPUKI MULEMWA

PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S TRIP TO CHINA CRITICAL

18/7/23

President Hakainde Hichilema’s planned State visit to China in August 2023 is most welcome as the two countries enjoy long historical biliteral ties.

It’s gratifying to note that President Hichilema will confer with his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping, during his visit, to cement China-Zambia ties.

We expect all patriotic Zambians, including Opposition parties, civil society organisations and the Church, to support President Hichilema’s planned State visit as he will not only woo Chinese investment, strengthen China-Zambia ties, but also convey profound gratitude as he explicitly engages Chinese leader on the already secured debt restructuring deal.

Zambians will recall how President Hichilema and his New Dawn Administration have worked tirelessly to secure a debt restructuring deal with many official creditors, including China, and bondholders or private creditors the country owes money.

President Hichilema has indeed demonstrated a tacit commitment to improve citizens’ welfare by tackling critical issues affecting Zambians, of course, these include the burden of debt on our economy and people’s lives.

It’s for these reasons, we are appealing to the Republican President to ignore his detractors, and focus on his trajectory of navigating the country out of its economic quagmire, and continue working to improve the Zambian people’s welfare.

Statement issued by:

Social Justice and Human Rights Defender

SPUKI MULEMWA