PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S TRIP TO WESTERN PROVINCE TO ATTEND KUOMBOKA CEREMONY FRUITFUL- Spuki Mulemwa

PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S TRIP TO WESTERN PROVINCE TO ATTEND KUOMBOKA CEREMONY FRUITFUL

It’s indeed gratifying to note that President Hakainde Hichilema attended the Kuomboka ceremony of the Lozi people in his capacity as a Zambian citizen.

It’s also worth noting that President Hichilema has previously attended many Kuomboka ceremonies even before he became Republican President of Zambia.

Whilst at this year’s colourful Kuomboka ceremony, he interacted with many local and international visitors who thronged Mongu’s Mulamba Harbour, to witness the colourful annual event last Saturday.

Mongu became a hive of activity as many dignitaries, including Senior Chief Mumena of the Kaonde people of North- Western Province, Chief Mukuni of the Toka leya people of Southern Province were in attendance.

President Hichilema in his usual style took time to interact with many citizens from various walks of life, including leaders of the Church mother bodies and some traditional leaders who attended the event as well as ordinary citizens.

The Head of State’s gesture to attend this year’s Kuomboka ceremony in his capacity as a Zambian citizen demonstrates his humility and tacit commitment to unite the country in diversity.

Interestingly, the event was very peaceful contrary to the prophets of doom assertions that there would be chaos and confusion, if the President attended the ceremony as the Mwinelubemba Paramount Chief Chitimukulu Kanyanta Manga 11 was the guest of honour.

It’s our sincere hope and prayer that Zambians especially politicians across the political divide, will learn and emulate President Hakainde Hichilema’s humility and commitment to national Unity in diversity.

Issued by:

Spuki Mulemwa

UPND Western Province Presidential Campaign Team Spokesperson