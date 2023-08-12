PRESIDENT, LUNGU MOURNS HIS SISTER IN LAW MRS. NELLY MUMBA ====

Lusaka, Friday (11th, August 2023)

Sixth Republican President , Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu this morning joined friends and family members in paying his last respect to his sister in-law Mrs Nelly Mumba at Christ our king Catholic parish in Kaunda Square.

The late Mrs.Nelly Mumba was the immediate elder sister to former First Lady Mrs. Esther Lungu. She died on Wednesday in Lusaka after a short illness.

During tributes at Leopards hill memorial park Mr. Mumba, described his late wife as a kind, loving woman during their 58 years of marriage.

“I am grateful for everything you did whilst we were together on earth my wife and now that you’ve left this world, words won’t describe the emptiness inside of me, but my consolation is that you’re with the Lord, my dear wife,” mourned Mr. Mumba.

Meanwhile, Mr Afraid Lungu, cousin to the late Mrs.Nelly Mumba thanked the former first family for their support during the difficult period.

The sixth (6) President was accompanied by Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Hon.Brian Mundubile, opposition chief whip Hon. Stephen Kampyongo and several PF functionaries who included former Cabinet Ministers, Permanent secretaries and Members of the PF Central Committee.

Mrs.Mumba is survived by a husband, four(4) children, seven(7) grandchildren and three (3) great grandchildren

MHSRIP 😪.

📸 GrindStone Television Zambia /Andy luki jr.| Friday 11th, August 2023 |