President Msoni On The Moral And Constitutional Dilemma Involving High Level Suspects In The Gold Scandal- Nason Msoni

PRESIDENT MSONI ON THE MORAL AND CONSTITUTIONAL DILEMMA INVOLVING HIGH LEVEL SUSPECTS IN THE GOLD SCANDAL

After attentively listening to the DEC Director General addressing the press on the ongoing investigations involving the Cash for Gold scandal, it is obvious to us that this thing is an in-house scandal.

The DG spent more time dwelling on irrelevancies to the investigation without saying anything important or giving a hint on the ongoing investigation. He instead concentrated on admonishing social media practitioners and the media. it is now obvious and clear that we have lost the plot.

By insisting on withholding the information and protecting the identity of the criminal suspects or persons implicated and involved in the scandal, the whole thing just falls apart.

The DEC initially gave us false hope at the start of the investigation and until possibly up to the point where it became apparent to them that they had rattled the powerful mastermind and the kingpin of the Gold Scandal.

The magnitude of the scandal and the heavy equipment at play in the scandal clearly points to the high level status of the suspects who clearly have ultimately frustrated the investigative agencies.

In a nutshell this whole investigation is now just a charade that has been rendered moribund and useless.

Investigative agencies are always happy to give out as much information relating to any suspects when requested but on this occasion they’re not ready to give-out the required information to the public serve for public relations stunts and veiled threats.

In view of the above one can confidently conclude that the suspects being shielded enjoy the latitude and proximity of being close to the creature at the centre with power.

We are in a serious moral and constitutional dilemma under the given circumstances.

I rest my case.

Nasson Msoni