President Museveni Calls On African Nations To Reject Hmosxual!ty

President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda has called on African nations to reject the promotion of hmosxual!ty, describing it as a big threat and danger to the procreation of the human race.

The president made the remarks while addressing a delegation of Members of Parliament from over 22 African countries and the United Kingdom who had convened in Entebbe for the First ever Inter-Parliamentary Conference on Family Values and Sovereignty.



The conference, which ran under the theme ‘Protecting African Culture and Family Values’, was led by Hon. Sarah Opendi, the Tororo Woman MP and Chairperson of the Conference and also the Chairperson of the Parliamentary Forum on Family.

The delegation called on President Museveni to thank him for his firm stand against h*mosxual!ty and to bring to his attention some of the African-Caribbean and Pacific – ACP/EU agreements that pose a threat and danger to the sovereignty of the Member States of the ACP.