President of Ghana Akufo Addo has promised a violent-free election in 2024

The President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has promised a violent-free election in 2024.

He says persons who intend to foment violence will be made to face the full rigours of the law.

The President also promised that the process will be free and fair

This was made known in a statement from the government denying a publication suggesting that there is a change in the hierarchy of the Ghana Armed Forces ahead of the 2024 elections.

“The President assures Ghanaians that the 2024 general elections will be conducted in a free, fair and transparent manner, devoid of electoral violence. Entities or persons who will attempt to disrupt the elections will be dealt with in accordance with the laws of the country,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama has told Ghanaians that the National Democratic Congress will protect their votes.

“Change is coming! I am confident that together, we will change the direction of this country – THIS YEAR – on December 7, 2024, and build a brighter future for Ghana. A future you will be proud of. Let me assure you that your votes will count because we shall protect and secure them,” he said in his New Year message.