President William Ruto voices concerns over genocide in Sudan

President William Ruto of Kenya has called for an immediate halt to the ongoing armed conflict in Sudan, expressing deep concerns about the signs of genocide emerging in the country.

Speaking to France 24 TV from Paris, where he participated in a Summit for a New Global Financing Pact, Ruto attributed the destruction of Sudan and the loss of civilian lives to rival generals in the region.

“The war is senseless. The war is not legitimate in any way,” emphasized President Ruto, who also serves as the leader of the IGAD quadripartite mechanism for resolving the Sudanese crisis.

He stressed the urgent need to cease clashes in the Khartoum and Darfur regions, stating, “There are already signs of genocide. What is going on in Sudan is unacceptable.”

President Ruto highlighted that both parties involved in the conflict employ military power to devastate the country and perpetrate violence against innocent civilians.

However, despite being appointed by the East African bloc to chair the quartet consisting of Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, and South Sudan, President Ruto faced rejection from the military leadership in Sudan.

Addressing Sudan’s explicit rejection of Kenyan leadership for the quartet, President Ruto responded that al-Burhan had made similar statements regarding the IGAD, the UN, and the Jeddah talks.

Furthermore, President Ruto dismissed al-Burhan’s accusations that Kenya was harbouring RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, also known as Hemetti, in a hospital in Nairobi.

He firmly stated, “This is not true. It is all a false narrative.”

Also, Sudanese officials have accused the Kenyan leader of lacking neutrality in the conflict due to suspicions of business dealings between Hemetti and President Ruto.

Following the eruption of fighting in Khartoum, Ruto condemned the Sudanese army’s airstrikes on RSF positions, as these attacks also impacted civilians.

President Ruto’s reference to genocide in Sudan reflects the alarming pattern of systematic attacks on civilians in West Darfur by RSF-backed militiamen.

Emphasizing the necessity for a resolution, the head of the IGAD quartet underscored the importance of bringing together al-Burhan, Hemetti, political leaders, and civil society groups for negotiations.

President Ruto remained optimistic, stating that such an endeavour is “feasible.”

-Sudan Tribune