President Zelensky requests fast-track Nato membership

In Ukraine, President Zelensky has announced that he is requesting fast-track Nato membership after Vladimir Putin attempted to annex four Ukrainian regions.

In a Telegram post, he said:

Quote Message: We have already proven our compatibility with Alliance standards. We are taking a decisive step by signing Ukraine’s application for accelerated accession to Nato”

A video of Zelensky’s statement was also posted by the Ukrainian presidency on social media.

Before Russia sent its armed forces into Ukraine in February, Moscow was demanding legally binding guarantees that Ukraine would never be admitted to Nato, a US-led military alliance.

It’s been claimed that Russia used this as a pretext, among others, to launch its so-called special military operation.