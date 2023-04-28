PRESIDENTIAL DIRECTOR TO SELL ALL BRAND NEW VX MOTOR VEHICLES USED BY MINISTERS WELCOMED

By Nonhlanhla Phuti

Center for Governance says the directive by President Hakainde Hichilema to the secretary to cabinet Patrick Kangwa to sell all-new Land -Cruiser VX vehicles bought after the UPND formed government used by his ministers is timely and long overdue.

Yesterday president Hakainde Hichilema while addressing the delivery unit leadership workshop directed that all Brand-New Land -Cruiser VX Vehicles bought after the UPND formed government must be sold and revenue invested in productive areas that will create jobs.

Commenting on this, Center President Patrick Muntanga says the directive will actualize the promise the head of state made during his campaigns as he had assured the Zambian people that his ministers will not spend lavishly but use the public resources prudently.

Mr. Muntanga says since the country is grappling with numerous challenges such as the debt crisis it is not right for the minister to live lavish lifestyles.

He is of the view that if the directive is implemented the funds raised will go back to serving the Zambian people through basic service delivery such as procuring medicines for health facilities.

