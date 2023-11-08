NDOLA CITY COUNCIL

PRESS STATEMENT BY HIS WORSHIP THE MAYOR, MR. JONES KALYATI ON THE

DEMISE OF ALDERMAN TOM MTINE

ON behalf of Ndola City Council, Management and staff, I wish to

express deep sadness on the death of the City’s first Zambian indigenous Mayor, Alderman Tom Mtine (97) who died today, Tuesday,

November 7, 2023 in Ndola.

Alderman Mtine is a legend and an icon whose visionary leadership in Council shaped many aspects of Ndola. Alderman Mtine was Mayor at a time the City and Country was transitioning and using his background

in industry as LONRHO Chairperson, his public relations skills,

visionary character and his sports administration capabilities, the first indigenous Mayor smoothly anchored the City of Ndola as the industry and service centre of Zambia and established the Ndola City

Council as a centre of service to Ndola residents. He also helped coin

Ndola as a Friendly city and hub of the Copperbelt.

The Council mourns with His Excellency, the President of Zambia, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, Government and all Zambians on this loss of a Statesman.

The Council wishes the family God’s strength during this period of mourning Alderman Mtine.

Rest well Iconic Father of the City.

Jones Kalyati

MAYOR