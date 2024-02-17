PRESS STATEMENT ON MR. CHISHIMBA KAMBWILI’S MEDICAL EVACUATION TO SOUTH AFRICA.

For Immediate Release

(Lusaka – 16 February 2024)

The Ministry of Health refers to the article in the Daily Nation News Paper published today, February 16, 2024 on Mr. Chishimba Kambwili’s medical evacuation to South Africa.

The Ministry wishes to refute this unverified story as being incorrect and not factual.

Please note that Mr. Kambwili was admitted to Maina Soko Medical Centre on the 8th Febraury, 2024, where he received treatment from a team of specialist doctors who recommended for his evacuation to South Africa.

Following this recommendation, the President of the Republic of Zambia, His Excellency, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, through the Minister of Health, authorised the immediate air evacuation of Mr. Kambwili to South Africa, Milpark Hospital.

On February 11, 2024, Mr. Chishimba Kambwili was transferred from Maina Soko Medical Centre to the airport via ambulance with a full set of medical staff. The Government paid for two return air tickets for Mr. Kambwili and the caregiver, his daughter.

The choice of the care giver was made by Mr. Kambwili. Further, a specialist doctor accompanied Mr. Kambwili to South Africa at Government expense.

It is a standard practice that all patients referred by Government for medical treatment abroad are accompanied by their relatives or caregivers whose transportation and upkeep expenses in the host country are paid for by the Zambian Government.

We advise the media to verify news items prior to printing as the Ministry of Health maintains an open door media policy and stands ready to cooperate and work with the media in Zambia.

Dr. Kalangwa Kalangwa,

Spokesperson,

Ministry of Health.