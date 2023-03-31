PRESS STATEMENT ON THE VISIT TO ZAMBIA BY MS. KAMALA HARRIS, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation wishes to inform the nation that Ms. Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States of America, will embark on an official visit to Zambia from 31st March to 1st April 2023, accompanied by the Second Gentleman, Mr. Douglas Emhoff.

On 31st March 2023, Vice President Harris will hold a bilateral meeting with Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia. Discussions will focus on important matters of mutual interest at bilateral, regional, and global levels, including democracy, food security, and sustainable economic growth.

The Vice President’s visit will serve to advance US efforts to expand assistance to Zambia in accessing the digital economy, supporting climate change adaptation and resilience, and strengthening business ties and investment, including through innovation, entrepreneurship, and economic empowerment of women.

President Hichilema has been driving the country’s bold and ambitious economic development agenda, and this visit will solidify Zambia’s partnership with the United States, while exploring new areas of cooperation in identified sectors that will accrue tangible benefits to the people of Zambia.

The increased high-level visits by foreign leaders and dignitaries to Zambia serve as a testament to the renewed confidence the international community has in the country’s current leadership. These visits are crucial and demonstrate Zambia’s standing as a preferred investment destination. The country is open to collaborative partnerships, and the international community has shown willingness to work with the government in various areas such as health, education, agriculture, mining, water and sanitation, energy, and tourism.

Hon. Stanley K. Kakubo, M.P

MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION

Charter House

Lusaka

30th March, 2023