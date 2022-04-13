By Darius Choonya

Complaints are mounting over the conduct of the Director of Public Prosecutions DPP, Lilian Siyuni, for alleged misconduct.

An activist, Chama Fumba, popularly known as Pilato has since filed a complaint before the Judicial Complaints Commission over alleged incompetence and gross misconduct by Ms. Siyuni.

Mr. Fumba claims the DPP interfered with the functions of the Drug Enforcement Commission DEC to re-arrest former Konkola Copper Mines, Milingo Lungu, on fresh charges.

He wants the commission to undertake proceedings for the removal of Ms. Siyuni as DPP because she has no powers to instruct law enforcement agencies on who to arrest.

And the UPND in Lusaka has called for the resignation of Director of Public Prosecution – DPP- Lilian Siyuni.

UPND Lusaka Province Chairperson, Obvious Mwaliteta, alleges that Ms. Siyuni is not serving the interests of the country in the fight against corruption.

Mr. Mwaliteta says failure by the current DPP to resign will prompt the provincial leadership to apply articles 143, 144 and 182 of the Republican constitution to have her removed from office.

According to section 182 of the constitution, the DPP’s tenure of office may come to an end when she retires from office at the age of 60.

She may however be removed from office when she has been found with a case to answer by the Judicial Complaint Commission following a complaint against her.- Diamond TV