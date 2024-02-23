Pressure mounts on Macky Sall to confirm election date

The political crisis in Senegal seems far from over.

Not only are almost all presidential candidates snubbing next week’s national dialogue, but so are a number of civil society organisations.

President Macky Sall, who is currently on his way to Abuja for an extraordinary summit of the regional group Ecowas, is under pressure to set a new election date.

That pressure appears to be coming from all sides. We know that Mr Sall is to step down on 2 April, yet the electoral timetable is still no clearer.

The attempt to delay the elections until December received strong condemnation from the international community, which views Senegal as one of the few examples of a functioning democracy in a region increasingly plagued by military takeovers.