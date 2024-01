Priests should be allowed to get married, says top Vatican official

Archbishop Charles Scicluna, who leads Malta’s Catholic Church, said the church was losing people because of its strict celibacy rules.

Scicluna said the Catholic Church had allowed priests to marry until the 12th century, and said he would like the Vatican to revert to that position

