Prince Andrew’ stayed weeks’ at Epstein residence – Witness

Prince Andrew was at Jeffrey Epstein‘s house in Florida for many weeks, according to new court documents. Epstein was a sex offender and a financier.

Juan Alessi, who took care of Epstein’s house in Palm Beach, said that the Duke of York slept in the guest room and got massages every day.

The testimony is in about 1,300 pages of evidence that came out on Friday.

The documents also show how Epstein found and used victims for sexual exploitation, which is troubling.

This week, a federal court ordered that many pages of legal documents be made public.

The legal documents are from a 2015 court case where someone accused Ghislaine Maxwell, who used to be Jeffrey Epstein’s girlfriend, of saying bad things about them.

In 2009, Mr. Alessi told investigators that Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson were friends of Epstein and Maxwell. The duchess didn’t do anything wrong and Prince Andrew says he didn’t do anything wrong either.

When asked if they ever got massages at the Palm Beach mansion, Mr. Alessi said, “Prince Andrew did. ”

He said the duchess came to the house for a short time, but Prince Andrew stayed with us for many weeks and got massages every day.

“I don’t know if he got more than one massage each day, but I think he only got one,” he said.

In a legal document that was made public this week, a person named Jane Doe 3 claims that she was made to have sex with Prince Andrew when she was 17. This allegedly happened in Maxwell’s apartment in London, in New York, and on Epstein’s private resort in the US Virgin Islands, along with other underage girls. This claim is not new, and the British royal has always said they did nothing wrong.

In 2019, the Duke of York told the BBC that he didn’t remember meeting Ms Giuffre. In 2022, he gave her money to settle her lawsuit for sexual assault, but didn’t admit he did anything wrong.

In the papers released on Friday, people said they were told to find and bring girls to Epstein.

Tony Figueroa, a person who used to work with Ms. Giuffre, said that Epstein and Maxwell gave $200 for each girl that went to the mansion.

Mr Figueroa said that when he was 19 years old, he was given money to bring young girls to Epstein’s house and he often saw other young women there.

The girls would talk to Maxwell in Epstein’s kitchen for 10 to 15 minutes before going upstairs to give a “massage”, according to the papers.

Mr Figueroa thought the girls were brought to give sexual favors to Epstein.

The legal papers show that Mr. Figueroa said “No” when he was asked if any of them were real massage therapists.

Mr Figueroa said that he often asked girls from his high school to join his group.

He did not ask how old they were, but he thought they were all 16 to 19 years old.

In 2009, Mr Alessi said he remembered seeing Donald Trump at Epstein’s mansion. Donald Trump owns the nearby Mar-a-Lago golf club.

The witness said Mr Trump had dinner with Mr Alessi in the kitchen, but never got a massage during any visit.

Mr Alessi said he also saw Bill Clinton on Epstein’s private plane.

Neither Clinton nor Mr. Trump are being accused of doing anything wrong in connection to their relationship with the disgraced financier.

The trove includes a document from 2010 where Adriana Ross, a former model and assistant of Epstein from Poland, gave a statement. She was mentioned in a 2007 agreement as someone who might have helped Epstein with his crimes.

They asked her if she knew that a former security adviser to President Clinton went to Epstein’s house three weeks after the police searched it in 2005.

The lawyer asked Ms. Ross if Mr. Berger, who passed away in 2015, had warned Epstein about the upcoming raid. She said no to answering.

She was asked if she knew that a friend of Epstein brought three 12-year-old girls from France to him for his birthday, and then sent them back the next day after sexually exploiting them.

She said: “I won’t answer. ”

The lawyer said that a French person, Jean-Luc Brunel, brought the girls here.

Ms Ross said no again. Brunel committed suicide in a Paris jail in 2022 while waiting to go to trial for rape.

A lot of the information that was made public this week was already talked about during Maxwell’s trial.

She is the daughter of a famous publisher, Robert Maxwell. In 2021, she was found guilty and is now in prison for 20 years for helping Epstein find people.

In 2008, Epstein admitted to paying for sex from a young person and in 2019 he died by suicide while waiting for trial for sex-trafficking.