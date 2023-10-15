Prince Harry reportedly ‘wants his old life back’; Meghan allegedly ‘frustrated’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may no longer be in alignment regarding their departure from the United Kingdom.

Recent reports suggest that the Duke of Sussex, who celebrated his 39th birthday last month, desires a return to his previous life, while the Duchess of Sussex, aged 42, appears content with their new life in Montecito, California.

Entertainment commentator Mark Boardman disclosed to Ok! that Prince Harry longs to reconnect with aspects of his former life and notably misses his estranged friends.

This year, he missed out on Jack Mann’s wedding, which is seen as an indication of his disconnection from friends in the United States, as he doesn’t view them as his close friends.

“London is where all of Harry’s real friends are. Everyone they know in Hollywood, they aren’t his friends,” Boardman said.

“Prince Harry’s social life has notably shifted over the past decade,” Boardman told the pub.

Boardman also pointed out that the situation is further complicated by Prince Harry being evicted from Frogmore Cottage and no longer possessing a residence in the United Kingdom.

“He appears to have distanced himself from his college friends and lacks a permanent U.K. residence,” he continued. “During his visits to London, he typically resides in hotels and avoids public appearances. Undoubtedly, Prince Harry longs for his old friendships.”

Nevertheless, as per Boardman’s account, the former Suits actress is less than enthusiastic about her husband’s sentiments regarding the United Kingdom, particularly as she believes it may not positively impact his public image.

“Meghan is frustrated that Harry wants his old life back,” he claimed. “Meghan loves Harry, but she wants to bring out the better side in him. And she’s quite clear on the roles that they should take together and they are trying to work better together on projects. People are eager to witness a transformed Harry, rather than a return to his previous partying lifestyle, which could lead to undesirable media attention.”

Speaking of his pre-Meghan lifestyle, Boardman suggested that Prince Harry may want to return to the U.K. from time to time because of his “strong relationships with childhood friends,” although he doesn’t think his wife will be too happy with his suggestion of “a boys’ weekend in London meeting up with some old Eton buddies.” He added: “He’s young at heart but he’s got someone to keep him in check and remind him who he is and what he’s supposed to be doing.”

And according to Boardman, Meghan thinks that Prince Harry is “supposed” to be there for her and their two children – Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2. He said: “Ultimately, Meghan wants Harry to be by her side to support her, to look after the kids and to get his life back on track. And anything going backwards is going to take away from that.”