Prince William To Receive £700k Rent From King Charles

The new Prince of Wales, Prince William, who controls the Duchy of Cornwall including the King Charles home, has become his father’s landlord and will reportedly receive about £700,000 rent per year from the monarch’s 18th Gloucestershire estate after inheriting the property at his grandmother’s passing.

According to Daily mail, the King has a long lease and pays rent on Highgrove House and surrounding land.

The Prince of Wales is the biggest private landowner in Britain.