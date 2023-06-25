PRISON WARDEN ALLEGEDLY SHOOTS COLLEAGUE

A prison warden at Chipata’s Namseche Correctional facility has allegedly shot his colleague.

Eastern Province Police Commanding Officer Limpo Liywalii has confirmed to Breeze FM News this morning.

Mr. Liywalii who did not have more details over the incident which happened last evening said the victim has survived.

He said police have instituted investigations into the matter and that once a conclusive report is compiled, the media will be provided with the information.