PRIVATE SCHOOL OWNERS WARNED AGAINST WITHHOLDING TEACHERS’ SALARIES FOLLOWING EXTENSION OF ACADEMIC HOLIDAY

By Chileshe Mwango

The Federation of Free Trade Unions of Zambia-FFTUZ- has warned private school owners against withholding teachers’ salaries owing to the extension of the academic holiday.

FFTUZ General Secretary Nelson Mwale says the union does not expect a repeat of the pandemic period where school owners refused to pay teachers citing lack of business.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mwale has disclosed that trade unions are closely working with government on the introduction of a Statutory Instrument-SI- seeking to stop the multiplicity of worker unions in the country.

Speaking when he featured on Tuesday’s edition of “Let the People Talk” program on Phoenix News, Mr. Mwale has also called on government to strengthen the legal framework on the creation of security companies.

He says security guards are the worst remunerated in the country owing to regulations in guiding the setting up of a security company.

PHOENIX NEWS