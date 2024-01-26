PRIVATE SCHOOLS NOT PAYING TEACHERS DURING HOLIDAYS

NATIONAL Union of Public and Private Educators of Zambia-NUPPEZ Southern Province Coordinator, Sylvester Mwendabai, has disclosed intentions to engage private schools that do not pay teachers during school holidays.

Mwendabai tells Byta FM News in an interview that some Private Schools do not pay their teachers when pupils go on holiday, a situation he says is unacceptable.

He notes that just like other individuals, Private School teachers face a lot of hardships amid rough economic fortunes, adding that the extension in opening the first term of 2024 due to Cholera has further compounded financial challenges they are facing.

Mwendabai says the Union proposes that Private Schools pay at least 60% of an employee’s salary during school holidays.

But Gwembe Member of Parliament, Tyson Simuzingili, sympathizes with Private Schools that do not remit worker salaries during holidays, stating that they do not earn income during the time period.

Simuzingili, a teacher by training, suggests that Private Schools come up with initiatives that will generate income during holidays to ensure their employees are not left destitute.

Byta FM